The Oilers Get a High Grade For Free Agency — One Box Remains Unchecked

Evan Bouchard remains the one true lock, a genuine star still trending upward in this system. Mattias Ekholm and Connor Murphy provide stability, with Ekholm's ideal minutes management the only real point of debate. Jake Walman is a huge unknown. Not in terms of his ability, but in respect to how often he reaches his incredibly high ceiling. Is Ryan Shea a legitimate top-four piece? The Oilers are about to find out. Does Ty Emberson or Shakir Mukhamadullin nicely round out the bottom pair?