The Oilers Get a High Grade For Free Agency — One Box Remains Unchecked

Stan Bowman overhauled the blue line and solidified the crease through savvy trades, yet a void in top-six scoring depth remains the final hurdle for Edmonton.
By most measures, Stan Bowman had a terrific Free Agency Day. It wasn't perfect, but the prevailing thought was that the Edmonton Oilers would be relatively quiet, and there was real doubt about what could be accomplished.
Many doubted Bowman's ability to trade Darnell Nurse without salary retention that would either a) hurt the organization or b) limit the value in trading him at all. Several analysts and fans around the league swore Nurse had limited to no trade value. All of them were wrong.
Not only were the Oilers able to trade Nurse's full salary, they got a serviceable defenseman in Shakir Mukhamadullin and a prospect Zack Sharp back.
Once that trade was completed, the other work began. Bowman quickly signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a five-year deal. It may be a risk, but it could turn out to be a fantastic bargain.
Bowman re-signed forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Max Jones. He added Mathieu Joseph and the icing on the cake was his change up of the goaltending mix, adding Devon Levi via trade and signing veteran netmidner Frederik Andersen to a one-year deal.
Bowman Deserves Praise for What He Accomplished
There likely isn't a slam dunk trade or signing in the entire lot, but that doesn't mean these deals won't work out. And, the fact that Bowman was able to make the changes, while keeping cap flexibility, might be among the most impressive parts of the business he conducted on day one.
Edmonton's crease finally has actual depth — Frederik Andersen, Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi give the Oilers two proven NHL starters plus a Stanley Cup pedigree. The key is how either or both play. Should they struggle, the trio chosen will be criticized. But if even one pans out better than hoped, it's a win.
The philosophy has always been that Edmonton doesn't need great goaltending to win it all, just better than average and not bad goaltending. For the first time in a while, that bar looks comfortably cleared, and Bowman decided to play the odds.
The blue line got a full facelift, too. Some will argue that the Oilers are weaker now without Darnell Nurse. Ironically, many of those same people were strong advocates for getting rid of him and his contract.
Evan Bouchard remains the one true lock, a genuine star still trending upward in this system. Mattias Ekholm and Connor Murphy provide stability, with Ekholm's ideal minutes management the only real point of debate. Jake Walman is a huge unknown. Not in terms of his ability, but in respect to how often he reaches his incredibly high ceiling. Is Ryan Shea a legitimate top-four piece? The Oilers are about to find out. Does Ty Emberson or Shakir Mukhamadullin nicely round out the bottom pair?
The Oilers Could Use One More Piece
If there's one thing the Oilers could use, it's another impact, top-six scoring forward. This team has Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as legitimate top-line players. Beyond that, they have good pieces, but no locks.
They could use a player who is maybe a step down from those four, but a step up from Vasily Podkolzin, Jason Dickinson, Kapanen, and Matt Savoie.
That gap might close at the trade deadline rather than in July, but as of today, it remains the one thing left undone.
One name already being floated is Vladimir Tarasenko. The 34-year-old winger posted 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 75 games with Minnesota last season, adding five points in 11 playoff games. He's not the elite scorer he was before 2021-22, but a player with 327 career NHL goals doesn't simply forget how to finish.
Elliotte Friedman floated Tarasenko's name after he revealed the Oilers were curious about Claude Giroux.
What It All Means
None of this diminishes what Bowman built this summer. But it does frame the rest of the calendar year with a clear objective: if Edmonton wants to finally get over the hump, the front office likely isn't done.
How much new head coach Mike Babcock provides input into the players Bowman chases will be fascinating to watch. He was clearly a part of the Frederik Andersen pitch. Where else does he get involved?
Overall Grade for the Oilers in Free Agency?: B++
Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.