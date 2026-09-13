The Secret Is Out On Babcock's New Contract With Oilers

After months of silence, details emerge regarding Mike Babcock’s multi-year commitment to Edmonton, revealing a high-stakes gamble to secure a championship during the McDavid era.
It's hard to know if the Edmonton Oilers tried to keep things under wrap, but it certainly appears they weren't jumping up to share the details of Mike Babcock's new contract with the organization.
No statement was released, and no details were revealed during the first media meeting to introduce the coach. Given that he was hired in June, it's now September, and his contract length is just surfacing, this feels like a secret the Oilers were happy to keep.
Well, the secret is out now.
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports that Babcock has agreed to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth. He explained: "According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to reveal details that are not public, it’s a three-year contract plus an option year for Babcock, who was happy in retirement." LeBrun added, "But his conversations with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and other Oilers leaders convinced him to come back behind the bench despite the controversy that ensued."
In other words, Babcock wasn't planning to return to the NHL (as he told the media). The Oilers pursued him (which he also admitted), and the organization convinced him to come out of retirement by offering him three seasons and maybe more (a detail he kept quiet).
That choice clearly shows how strongly the organization believes it needs to win now.
Given the controversial history that follows him into Edmonton, there will be plenty of questions surrounding the decision. There is no denying that Babcock brings an impressive résumé and a proven track record of winning, but the hire also carries significant risk. The Oilers are well aware of the baggage that comes with him—a history that, in recent years, left him on the outside looking in as other NHL teams passed on the opportunity to bring him aboard.
Edmonton, however, appears willing to take that risk. With an extremely talented roster that has fallen short of its ultimate goal, the organization is betting that Babcock’s experience, demanding approach, and track record can provide what the team needs to finally get over the hump. It is a calculated gamble, and one the Oilers have now committed to for the next three seasons.
This wasn't about hiring a gritty coach at a discounted rate. The Oilers certainly didn't listen to a desperate Babcock and respond, 'OK, we'll give this a shot, but you only have one year...' No, this was a team that felt like it was running out of options, had a superstar who is getting close to boiling over, and decided that hiring a guy that would ruffle feathers wasn't just the right choice, but the only one.
Ironically, not even Connor McDavid is locked into Edmonton for as long as Babcock now is.
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