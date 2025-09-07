'This Is My Dream': Former Oiler Says He Wants Back With Team

Former Edmonton Oilers forward Klim Kostin told a Russian media outlet this week that he's hoping the Oilers give him a call and an opportunity to play for them again this season.

Klim Kostin's interview in Russia couldn't have made his intentions this summer clearer. He wants another run in Edmonton, saying he loved his time there, felt most comfortable with the Oilers in his NHL, and would run through a wall for the fans.

The early responses from Oilers fans is overwhelmingly to bring him back, even if just on a professional tryout (PTO) basis.

During an interview with Sport-Express in Russia, Kostin explained:

"In Edmonton I wanted to die on the ice for the fans. There are rumors that the Oilers might make an offer too. Of course, this is my dream. They say you can’t step into the same river twice, but I would like to try my luck again. This is the place where I felt most comfortable and was myself."

During the 2022–23 season, Kostin became a fan favorite in Edmonton, recording 11 goals and 21 points in 57 games. He averaged 10:04 ice time, but in that limited time, made an impact. He delivered 157 hits, was happy to drop the gloves.

"In Edmonton, the fans understand hockey," said Kostin. "They see all the little things: even if you didn't score or made a mistake, but you gave it your all, they appreciated it. They were the ones who pushed you forward."

He didn't seem to care what role the team would ask of him if they invited him to camp. "It would be great to help Connor (McDavid), Leon (Draisaitl) and the whole team win the Cup. They deserve it."

Whether the Oilers are considering an offer to Kostin isn't clear. What is clear is that should they call, he's ready to hop on the first plane and join the team.

