Time To "Reset": What Next For Trent Frederic?

Trent Frederic didn’t dress for Sunday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and it doesn’t sound like his return to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup is imminent. Head coach Kris Knoblauch described the decision as a “reset,” making it clear the move isn’t about punishment — it’s about getting the forward back on track.

Knoblauch acknowledged that making Frederic a healthy scratch is a "drastic measure," but he remains confident the winger will play an important role for the Oilers moving forward.

“I believe Trent is going to come back into the lineup and be a big part of our team, whether that’s next game, a week down the road, or whenever it is. I think it’s really important that Trent has a reset and can step away.”

While the Oilers don't expect all the world's problems to be fixed after a handful of games spent watching from the pressbox, the coach pointed out that these types of breaks aren’t uncommon and can be helpful. Players often rebound after time away — whether during the season or when the playoffs arrive and everything feels fresh again.

That's what the Oilers are going for here... a fresh start.

Knoblauch suggested something is off in Frederic’s game and that confidence, more than effort, may be the issue. A pause through the holiday stretch could give him the chance to reset mentally and physically before rejoining the lineup.

“I’m not sure he comes in next game, but eventually he’ll be back,” Knoblauch said. “He just needs a little break, to find his game, and then come back. Because I think he has a lot to offer this team.”

There are also lingering questions about whether Frederic’s injury from last season is still affecting him. While he’s been medically cleared, Knoblauch admitted it’s difficult to say with certainty that there are no remaining effects.

“Trent’s a pretty proud guy. I think he plays through a lot,” Knoblauch said. “I don’t think it’s fair for me to say with absolute certainty that he isn’t experiencing some side effects.”

For now, the Oilers are betting that time and space will help Frederic rediscover his game — and eventually reclaim his spot.

