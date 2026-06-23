Unapologetic Mike Babcock Says of Oilers Coaching Job: "They're The Ones Asking For This"

"I think that's a great question. Being hard on people is often confused with telling the truth. I think when a kid sits at your kitchen table, here's one of your children, and they ask a question, you should tell them the truth; that's called love. Sometimes the truth is hard. No matter what happens when you coach, when you scratch people, when you sit them when they're at the end of your career, you don't play, it's hard for them, for sure. You try to do that as respectfully as you can. Why? Because you think you're a good human being, that's the right thing. Sometimes it's not perceived that way, but I think the other thing is, and Stan said, and I agree, anytime you're out of something, you sit back, and you have perspective, you're allowed to grow as a human being, you're out to get better, and I think that's what this league is all about, is getting better."