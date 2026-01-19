Logo
Was Kiefer Sherwood a Missed Opportunity for the Oilers?

Jim Parsons
1h
A high-energy winger with scoring upside joins San Jose. Did Edmonton miss out on a perfect top-nine fit, or a costly gamble?

The Edmonton Oilers watched a target they were rumored to be interested in go to the San Jose Sharks on Monday. On the surface, it's a bit of a downer, given the cost of acquiring him wasn't all that much. 

The popular forward is headed to San Jose in exchange for two second-round picks and defenceman Cole Clayton.  

A utility winger who is scoring more this season than ever before, what teams like so much about Sherwood is that he hits everything that moves, and forechecks with relentless energy. He's got good hands and more skill than a typical grinder. He's not necessarily a guy who pushes a line all on his own, but he can play a top-nine role and skate with the elites.

This sounds just like someone Edmonton could have used in their top nine and for a playoff run. So too, at $1.5 million, the salary was ideal. 

However, the Sharks had to give to get. 

If the Oilers had been willing to match that price, it would have left Edmonton with only picks in Round 3 and Round 6 this summer. In 2027, they'd have their first, but another another selection until Round 5. 

Should the Oilers have pushed to acquire Kiefer Sherwood? Photo by&nbsp; © Bob Frid Imagn ImagesShould the Oilers have pushed to acquire Kiefer Sherwood? Photo by&nbsp; © Bob Frid Imagn Images

And, signing Sherwood would have been a risk.

It's been rumored that he's looking for big money on a new deal. Frank Seravalli posted after the trade, "FWIW, as Sherwood arrives in San Jose without a contract extension in place, teams interested in the player ballparked his next deal somewhere in the 5 years x $5.5 million range - give or take a year and/or couple bucks." Would the Oilers have been willing or able to spend that kind of money on a player who might be having a career year and never has it again?

Maybe he was worth the risk and would become another Zach Hyman. Maybe Sherwood fizzles out and never gets close to 20 goals again. 

Where do you stand when it comes to this trade? Should the Oilers have made a push? Or, was the price too steep and the Oilers will be fine without him?

