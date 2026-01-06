    • Powered by Roundtable

    Weird Stat Could Actually Help Oilers With Mangiapane Trade

    Jan 6, 2026, 00:31
    A peculiar stat could unlock an Andrew Mangiapane trade for the Oilers. Other teams might see his struggles as opportunity.

    Trade speculation around Andrew Mangiapane is heating up, and Elliotte Friedman believes it’s only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers move the winger. While the fit in Edmonton hasn’t worked as hoped, Friedman suggests a deal is very doable based on analytics, contract value, and league-wide interest.

    Speaking on 32 Thoughts, Friedman noted Mangiapane’s poor PDO — often viewed as a “luck” stat — could actually help the Oilers. Friedman wonders whether another team might see Mangiapane’s struggles as more circumstantial than skill-related, suggesting that another organization could view him as a bounce-back candidate. With one year remaining at $3.6 million, Friedman doesn’t expect Edmonton to have much trouble finding a trade partner.

    To date, the Ducks have been linked, but new names recently popped up on Monday, suggesting the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets might also be a fit. 

    Friedman compared Mangiapane’s situation to Mason Marchment, a player who struggled in one stop before thriving elsewhere. Sometimes players need a change of scenery, and Mangiapane has a proven scoring history that remains valuable.

    Don't Expect Former Oiler to Come Back in Trade Package

    The Anaheim Ducks have surfaced as a possible landing spot, largely due to their cap flexibility and recent struggles. Friedman believes Anaheim may look to add or retain veterans, especially with Frank Vatrano sidelined long-term, to help stabilize a young roster.

    With that in mind, Friedman poured cold water on rumors involving Ryan Strome coming back to Edmonton. Strome earns roughly $1.5 million more than Mangiapane, and the Oilers don’t have the cap space to make that work. More importantly, Strome isn’t the type of bottom-six, role-accepting player Edmonton is targeting.

    Instead, the Oilers are reportedly seeking a grinder-type forward willing to play limited minutes and embrace a depth role — something Mangiapane has been trending toward but seems less-than-thrilled about doing. It's reportedly why he's open to a trade in the first place -- to go where there is more opportunity to play a more prominent role. 

    Toronto has also been loosely connected due to Brad Treliving’s history with Mangiapane, but Friedman doesn’t see that as a realistic option.

    Bottom line: Edmonton will find a landing spot for Mangiapane. The only question is where and when.

