Weird Stat Could Actually Help Oilers With Mangiapane Trade

Trade speculation around Andrew Mangiapane is heating up, and Elliotte Friedman believes it’s only a matter of time before the Edmonton Oilers move the winger. While the fit in Edmonton hasn’t worked as hoped, Friedman suggests a deal is very doable based on analytics, contract value, and league-wide interest.

Speaking on 32 Thoughts, Friedman noted Mangiapane’s poor PDO — often viewed as a “luck” stat — could actually help the Oilers. Friedman wonders whether another team might see Mangiapane’s struggles as more circumstantial than skill-related, suggesting that another organization could view him as a bounce-back candidate. With one year remaining at $3.6 million, Friedman doesn’t expect Edmonton to have much trouble finding a trade partner.

To date, the Ducks have been linked, but new names recently popped up on Monday, suggesting the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets might also be a fit.

Friedman compared Mangiapane’s situation to Mason Marchment, a player who struggled in one stop before thriving elsewhere. Sometimes players need a change of scenery, and Mangiapane has a proven scoring history that remains valuable.

Don't Expect Former Oiler to Come Back in Trade Package

The Anaheim Ducks have surfaced as a possible landing spot, largely due to their cap flexibility and recent struggles. Friedman believes Anaheim may look to add or retain veterans, especially with Frank Vatrano sidelined long-term, to help stabilize a young roster.

With that in mind, Friedman poured cold water on rumors involving Ryan Strome coming back to Edmonton. Strome earns roughly $1.5 million more than Mangiapane, and the Oilers don’t have the cap space to make that work. More importantly, Strome isn’t the type of bottom-six, role-accepting player Edmonton is targeting.

Instead, the Oilers are reportedly seeking a grinder-type forward willing to play limited minutes and embrace a depth role — something Mangiapane has been trending toward but seems less-than-thrilled about doing. It's reportedly why he's open to a trade in the first place -- to go where there is more opportunity to play a more prominent role.

Toronto has also been loosely connected due to Brad Treliving’s history with Mangiapane, but Friedman doesn’t see that as a realistic option.

Bottom line: Edmonton will find a landing spot for Mangiapane. The only question is where and when.

