What Fans Want To See From Training Camp

The Edmonton Oilers step onto the ice for their first day of training camp Wednesday with a new head coach, several injured players and plenty to work on after the way last season ended.
We all know who will be on the opening-night roster. Most of the interest over the next few weeks will come from seeing what Mike Babcock does with them, and there is plenty for fans to watch.
Edmonton spent last season struggling to play complete games, mistakes carried through periods and the Oilers went months without winning three consecutive games. McDavid eventually called them an “average team,” and Draisaitl said they never figured out what their “A” game looked like.
Fans should want to see a tough training camp because Babcock has talked about accountability since taking the job, and Draisaitl has already praised how direct he's been with the players. We've all heard the Oilers talk enough about mistakes that already happened. Babcock should now be able to address those mistakes in camp before we see them again in games.
“He's just so clear,” Draisaitl said of Babcock. “He knows what this team needs, and he doesn't shy away from telling you straight to your face. He's a real man about it, and we're all men in here. We all want to win; we're all here for the same reason. I think he's going to be great for us.”
Babcock has said throughout the summer that he needed to get on the ice with the players before knowing exactly what he had.
We should expect that while McDavid and Draisaitl will receive most of the attention, they should also receive some accountability for the complacency that took root last year. Babcock has decided he wants McDavid and Draisaitl playing together, and what remains to be seen is who plays on the wing. Though, let's be real here, it'll be Zach Hyman, and the rest of top-six will be a matter of who can best replace the holes that injuries have left.
That should give some young forwards a chance.
Matt Savoie was expected to enter camp as a top-six forward in Edmonton before his injury. While not all of Isaac Howard, Josh Samanski, Viljami Marjala and Quinn Hutson will be around for the entirety of training camp, some will stick around till opening out, and one will likely play in the top six.
Marjala is coming off a 60-point season in Bakersfield. Hutson scored 30 goals there. Howard is aiming for his first full NHL season, and Samanski should just try to pick up where he left off.
Connor Clattenburg also played five games for Edmonton last season and left a positive impression. Babcock has talked about the type of energy he expects from his players, and Clattenburg certainly fits the mould.
Frederik Andersen's injury means Devon Levi finally gets to prove, to a team who's watching, that he can be an NHL goaltender. It's worth watching who backs up the other until Andersson returns, Trystan Jarry or Levi.
Fans should also watch how the practices are run.
“Everything’s great in June. ‘Yeah, I’m going to do this. Yeah, I’m going to do that.’ Wait till we go to camp, and we have to do that,” Babcock said on CHED 880. “They’re going to get to know me, I’m going to get to know them, and we’re going to try to make each other better.”
Babcock has spent the summer talking to his players about building winning habits during the regular season, and going through the checkpoints required during an 82-game schedule.
Fans spent last season asking for Edmonton to play 60 minutes and establish a standard it could maintain throughout the schedule. They watched bad periods become bad games and saw the Oilers repeatedly return to the same problems.
Training camp tells us what Babcock plans to do about them, which players he trusts and what he expects from this group every day.
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