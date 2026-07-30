What Is McDavid Thinking as Young Stars Pass Him on the Pay Scale?

One has to wonder if it has been an interesting few weeks for Connor McDavid. Likely not focused on other players' contracts, he's got to be seeing what's going on around the league out of the corner of his eye. While young players in the NHL are being handed millions upon millions of dollars, the world's best player is watching the NHL's next generation set an incredible new bar. This is not to say that what others do matters more than winning, but how can McDavid not be watching this trend in the NHL and thinking about 2028?