What Was The Oilers' Best Move This Offseason?

From key trades and high-stakes coaching hires to savvy blue-line reinforcements, we break down Stan Bowman’s transformative summer moves and identify which gamble could define Edmonton’s championship window.
If we take a look at the sum of the parts that is the Edmonton Oilers' summer moves, the overall grade isn't bad. GM Stan Bowman took care of a big trade, added goaltending depth, picked up a solid defenseman, signed some key players while letting others go, and the team hired a new head coach.
Not every move is likely to be a home run, but which has the potential to be a real win? Let's take a look.
Oilers Hire Mike Babcock as Head Coach
Edmonton's decision to prioritize Mike Babcock over names like Craig Berube, John Tortorella, Bruce Cassidy and others, could be a huge win or a total disaster. Babcock's reputation as a no-nonsense bench boss and stern voice is why the leadership group wanted him. They want to be pushed. Babcock has obliged.
If it works, the Oilers might find another gear as a group they didn't have last season. A team that was admittedly lethargic at times can't afford to be lackadasical in 2026-27. The thought is that Babcock won't let them.
Understanding that this could backfire, let's think positively until given a reason not to.
Grade: B-
Oilers Trade Darnell Nurse
I'm a bit less amped about the Darnell Nurse trade as some are. While admitting he was overpaid, he really isn't anymore. The way the salary cap is moving, Edmonton did the hard part by paying him when his $9.25 million looked like an anchor. They're moving on now when it isn't.
This may also be one of those situations where you don't realize what you had until it's gone.
San Jose is going to get a motivated Nurse. Someone who can eat big minutes and when given solid opportunities, put up more offense than he did for the Oilers.
It was time to move on. There's no denying that. It will be intriguing to see if he finds aw way to make the Oilers regret their decision.
Grade: C+
Oilers Sign Ryan Shea
WIthout Nurse, the Oilres needed a player who could slot into the top four on the blue line. They chose Ryan Shea from the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving him a five-year, $20 million contract.
He had a breakout season with the Penguins and the Oilers are hoping it's not a one-and-done. If he can continue to progress, this deal is going to look like a bargain. Shea is the type of player who, when he's at his best, you don't talk much about him. That's a good thing.
Grade: B+
Oilers Sign Connor Murphy, Jason Dickinson, Kasperi Kapanen, and Colton Dach
Bowman had some internal business to take care of before going to market. He did a commendable job of getting the guys he wanted to keep signed and at reasonable deals.
Murphy is going to be important to this Oilers' blue line. Dickinson is the third-line center Edmonton needs. Dach provides grit and intangibles the Oilers are lacking, and Kapanen has speed, penalty-killing ability, and finish. No one broke the bank and all have obvious roles on this roster.
As important, the Oilers let the questionable contracts walk. Jack Roslovic was great on a low-cost contract, but there are too many questions about his compete level in big games to commit bigger money and more term. Connor Ingram was a solid addition, but it was time to make a move in goal.
Bowman also wisely left himself some cap space to work with. That could be huge after Christmas and as the trade deadline approaches.
Grade: A-
Oilers Sign Frederik Andersen, Trade For Devon Levi
Knowing that Tristan Jarry is a big question mark coming into the season, Edmonton went out and added depth in goal. They traded for Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres and signed Frederik Andersen from the Carolina Hurricanes. Neither is a guarantee, but both have the potential to answer a big question in Edmonton.
Andersen has experience and, in fewer games, should be solid. Levi has a high ceiling that the Oilers are going to test. The combination, especially if Jarry can rebound, allows the Oilers to be flexible, commit to something as the season rolls along, and not panic if things don't go swimmingly for someone early.
Grade: B+
So, with all the moves the Oilers made, taking care of their own business with the roster might have been the best. The players coming back are important. And, if you look at the additions and how the new coach might deploy everyone, this Oilers team should be improved. If and when Bowman adds that final piece with the money he's saved, that could be a moment we look back on as the difference-maker.
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