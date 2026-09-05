Where Do The Oilers Rank In The Somewhat Unpredictable Pacific Division?

Like the Flames, the Vancouver Canucks are retooling/rebuilding. They've dumped many of their big name pieces, and this could be a long season for them. There's still some solid top-end talent who can produce offense when they're on: Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser are capable of big seasons. The rest of the roster is middle-tier depth that will struggle to keep the Canucks in games.