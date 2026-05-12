Where Does Oilers Chase for Cassidy Leave Kris Knoblauch?

Stan Bowman’s reported pursuit of Bruce Cassidy leaves Edmonton’s current bench boss in professional limbo, facing an awkward tenure overshadowed by the front office’s clear desire to upgrade.
The Edmonton Oilers’ rumored interest in hiring Bruce Cassidy as head coach took a turn on Tuesday. With reports that the Oilers reached out for an interview, but were denied -- at least until Vegas is done with their playoff run -- it leaves Edmonton and their current coach in an interesting spot.
Kris Knoblauch’s tenure behind the bench may be nearing an end. If it's not, he'll be working the next three seasons (or however long he lasts) under a cloud that the Oilers effectively looked to replace him.
Perhaps this is just the Oilers and GM Stan Bowman trying to light a fire under Knoblauch. Testing the waters on a new coach while the current one is still employed is a risky strategy and a bit unethical, but stranger things have happened.
Or, this is the Oilers deciding that the coaching needs an upgrade.
Either way, this news getting out while Knoblauch is set to start his new extension is, to say the least, awkward.
Knoblauch's Run Hit Bumps This Past Season
After a disappointing 2025-26 season that ended with a first-round playoff exit to the Anaheim Ducks, Knoblauch is understandably on the hot seat, and his position as the coach is under significant internal review. Despite leading the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances in prior years, the lack of a championship and this year’s early exit have created uncertainty surrounding the coach.
Bruce Cassidy, who won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023 before being fired earlier this season, has emerged as a leading candidate. He was immediately positioned among the top options Edmonton would consider if they decide to move on from Knoblauch. Cassidy also noted that he wanted to jump back into coaching and was open to an opportunity to coach in Canada if one existed.
What This Means for Knoblauch
His job is not officially gone yet, but the front office (led by GM Stan Bowman) is actively exploring upgrades.
Knoblauch still has a contract extension through 2028-29, which could complicate any buyout or dismissal. The Oilers would be on the hook for two salaries until Knoblauch is rehired (even having to pay the net difference if the new deal isn't as much as his extension).
The Oilers’ pursuit of a proven, experienced Cup-winning coach like Cassidy signals a desire for a “different voice” to push the Connor McDavid-era roster over the top.
For now, Knoblauch remains in limbo while the organization weighs whether a change to someone with Cassidy’s pedigree is the missing piece. The situation remains fluid and it may hang over the Oilers until Vegas is either eliminated or the NHL steps in.
Even then, if the Oilers don't pursue this, that it's out there now is certainly not ideal.
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