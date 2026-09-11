Why Alex Formenton Now, And Not Carter Hart Then?

The Edmonton Oilers signed Alex Formenton to a one-year, $850,000 contract Wednesday, bringing the 26-year-old back to the NHL for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Edmonton was connected to Hart after he, Formenton, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote were acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case. Hart had already spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers when the league allowed the five players to sign contracts again.
Stan Bowman addressed Hart during training camp last September and said Edmonton wasn't looking at "those types of situations." The Oilers went through the season without him and eventually rebuilt their goaltending again this summer.
One year later, Formenton is an Oiler.
All five players were acquitted, and Formenton was also made immediately eligible for Hockey Canada programs this summer; Bowman pointed to that decision when discussing Edmonton's willingness to sign him. Bowman said he had multiple conversations with Formenton before the organization offered him a contract.
The Oilers clearly did their homework, and somebody within the organization decided Formenton was worth bringing in.
Formenton hasn't played an NHL game since 2022. He scored 18 goals and 32 points in 79 games during his final season with Ottawa. He spent the following years with HC Ambri-Piotta in Switzerland where he had 13 goals and 23 points last season.
Formenton can kill penalties, which he'll have to do for Matt Savoie, and scored 18 goals during his only full season with Ottawa. An $850,000 contract also carries very little financial commitment. Formenton can earn his place during camp and give Mike Babcock another option in the bottom six.
But again, why is Edmonton willing to take on everything surrounding Formenton now?
Hart was available last year when Edmonton needed a goalie. He had played 227 NHL games and was well regarded as a capable goaltender around the league. His career numbers included a .906 save percentage and a 2.94 GAA, and the Oilers decided not to pursue him.
Formenton was an available UFA this summer with 109 NHL games under his belt and almost five years removed from his last NHL game. In his most recent season, he only had 23 points in Switzerland.
Bowman made it clear last September that he didn't want to get involved with players coming out of that situation. There wasn't much ambiguity in the answer at the time. Now, he likely believes enough time has passed.
There's less attention on the players now than last year, and several organizations have had to make decisions about them, and the NHL's reinstatement process has been in place for a full year.
Still, four seasons away from the league is a long time, and his production in Switzerland leaves a lot to be desired. Sure, the ice is bigger, and it often strengthens the defensive side of a player's game, but an NHL forward should score more than 23 points. It remains to be seen whether he can handle a regular role under Babcock.
Edmonton publicly stated last year that it wanted no part in this conversation, but has now willingly put itself directly into it.
Edmonton wasn't willing to make that decision with Hart last year, but is with Formenton now. Something changed inside the organization during those 12 months, and the Oilers should explain what it was.
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