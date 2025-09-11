Why One Pricey Oilers Contract Might Suddenly Look Like A Genius Deal

The NHL’s top-end contract market has been swirling with drama this summer -- particularly over the past two weeks --, and at the center of it all are Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, and the ripple effects their deals—or potential deals—could have across the league.

Interestingly, it also sheds light on an already done Edmonton Oilers contract.

Amid the chaos, one of McDavid's teammates and best friends, Leon Draisaitl, is locked in on what now appears to be a fantastic contract and waiting to see what his buddy decides to do.

Having recently signed a $14 million-per-season extension with the Edmonton Oilers, Draisaitl's deal, once considered full value, is starting to look less like a massive commitment and more like a masterstroke in cap management.

Why Does the Draisaitl Deal Look So Good Now?

Let’s start with the obvious: Connor McDavid remains unsigned. The Oilers captain, widely regarded as the best player in the world, is in the final year of his previous deal, and negotiations have stretched longer than anyone expected. His new contract is bound to be historic, both in terms of dollars and length, with some speculation that McDavid’s AAV could reach or even surpass $16 million per season.

While McDavid is the consensus top player in the league, some may argue that Draisaitl is as important to the Oilers. He's consistently ranked in lock-step with McDavid in terms of the top few players in the NHL and the Oilers recent success has come on the backs of both players, not just No. 97.

Draisaitl took a little time last summer to decide his future, but he said all the right things during the delay and ultimately locked in for as long as he could.

The Oilers want to do the same with McDavid, but it's become crystal clear that contracts are getting a lot more complicated as the salary cap skyrockets over the next few seasons.

The Oilers, like every team, are juggling a salary cap that already strains to accommodate top talent. Edmonton has two of the best in the world, so Draisaitl's deal makes predicting the future a bit less uncertain.

Lesser Players Are Asking For Far More

In Minnesota, Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov has reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million contract offer, which would have paid him $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in NHL history both in total dollars and annual average.

While some reports suggest the story may be inflated or misreported, the mere idea of a forward of Kaprizov’s caliber seeking north of $16 million per season highlights the upward pressure on elite salaries.

Kaprizov is a star. He's an elite talent the Wild don't want to lose. Having said that, if he's holding out for more than $16 million per season, Draisaitl’s $14 million-per-season deal, signed prior to this summer’s frenzy, suddenly looks like a savvy move by Edmonton management.

Both the Oilers and Draisaitl’s camp were aware that there were whispers that the cap was going to increase. Perhaps they didn't know to what extent, but he could have signed a shorter-term deal and renegotiated in three or four years. He chose not to do so, and his extension locks up one of the game’s elite scorers for the prime years of his career. If the Oilers were to negotiate with Draisaitl in 2027 or 2028, there's no doubt he would be a $18- $19 million per season player.

The challenge for the Oilers would have been fitting in McDavid’s yet-to-be-signed deal and Draisaitl's much bigger extension. Now that's less of a worry.

Draisaitl Is a Key Leverage Point in McDavid Talks

There are few players in the NHL as consistent as Leon Draisaitl. He continues to perform at an elite level, and 100-point seasons with over 50 goals have become the norm. He has consistently ranked among the NHL’s top scorers, and he's taken on more of a two-way role, become a key leader on the team, and a stable presence.

He's also a key leverage point for the Oilers, who are counting on the fact that McDavid's best friend has committed to the team and McDavid would have to consciously leave his buddy to chase a Stanley Cup elsewhere. That's not an easy decision.

If McDavid were to leave -- the Oilers are hoping that doesn't happen -- the sky won't be falling with Draisaitl still on the team and ready to take the leadership role both on and off the ice.

Should McDavid commit to Edmonton, the Oilers will have their captain and Draisaitl locked in, ensuring two cornerstone players are ready to keep Edmonton in the conversation as Cup contenders.

It’s also worth noting that contracts in the $16–$20 million range aren’t just expensive—they’re cap headaches. The NHL salary cap increases gradually, but not always in step with superstar demands. Teams that overcommit risk limiting flexibility for complementary players, depth forwards, or defensive signings. In this sense, Draisaitl’s contract is a benchmark: a top-tier player secured at a rate that allows Edmonton to build a contender around him without strangling the payroll.

Draisaitl and the Oilers Beat the Emerging Cap Trend

The Oilers and Draisaitl got ahead of the emerging trends. Whether intentional or a happy circumstance, it's going to pay dividends for the Oilers in a significant way.

With the cap projected to rise by unprecedented amounts, a player of Draisaitl's caliber could demand $20 million per season in just a few years, depending on market conditions. That means the Oilers are effectively enjoying a relative discount on his deal while waiting to see how the top-tier salary landscape unfolds.

Draisaitl’s contract provides stability. He is locked in during the peak of his career, meaning the Oilers can plan their team-building strategy around him without worrying about renegotiations or an impending free agency battle.

It's hard to stress how big that is for the organization.

