Why Team Canada Should at Least Consider This Oilers Line

A simple suggestion made by journalist David Staples sparked a debate this week. The idea posed by the Edmonton Journal writer was that Team Canada should at least consider a line of Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Clearly one of the best lines actively playing in the NHL, his argument was likely that team chemistry is extremely important in a short tournament like the Olympics and these three have it in spades.

Trending Stories:

Oilers Cruising At Just The Right Time: McDavid, Draisaitl Dominate Calgary

We Could All Learn A Thing Or Two From Connor Ingram

However, the suggestion sparked a wide range of reactions. Some of it was thoughtful. Some, not so much.

The premise was straightforward: elite chemistry already exists, Hyman is starting to feel like a lock for the team, and Nugent-Hopkins brings versatility that Team Canadan's management shouldn't overlook.

The comparison to Canada’s decision in 2010 to roll with the Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, and Danny Heatley (all from San Jose) on one line is what really fueled the conversation. This is something that has been done before.

McDavid and Hyman have proven chemistry at even strength, while Nugent-Hopkins rounds out the trio and can play in multiple roles, not at all a liability for Team Canada. They can't use the excuse he's not versatile, as he can contribute in a top-line role, or focus on special teams as a penalty-killing ace and power play whiz.

Supporters of the idea point out that when it comes to bottom-six or complementary roles, Canada often leans toward “safe” picks. Nugent-Hopkins is that, and then some. He brings intelligence, adaptability, and experience without needing to drive a line. He doesn’t demand touches, but he's a worry-free contributor.

Not surprisingly, the pushback came mostly from fans outside the Edmonton market. Critics dismissed the idea that Team Canada should overlook other deserving stars to keep an Oilers line together that hasn't won the big one in the NHL. Many argued that McDavid can or should have chemistry with just about anyone on Team Canada and that management should prioritize icing the most dominant roster possible.

If Team Canada were to consider going this route, Team Canada fans should know this isn’t about stacking the roster with Oilers. It’s about asking whether existing chemistry and role clarity should matter. There is always a window of time before players find a connection when they've not played together before. In the Olympics, that can mean the difference between a Gold and no medal at all.

Will it happen? Probably not. But it is an intriguing idea.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.