Yay or Nay?: Mike Babcock Questions We'll Get Answers To This Season

So the big concern is if and when he does something this season that is viewed as a big no-no. That could lead to serious consequences. I'm going to suggest there are stories throughout the season where we learn he's pushing hard, and some people won't like his tactics or demeanor. New-school personalities who believe tough love isn't acceptable will find a reason to be all up in arms. That said, I think he'll have finally realized that this isn't the time or place to go full bully Babcock, and there's a limit to what old-school tactics are still acceptable.