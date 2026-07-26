Yay or Nay?: Mike Babcock Questions We'll Get Answers To This Season

A high-stakes coaching gamble meets championship expectations as Edmonton bets on Mike Babcock. There will be questions answered this season. What are they?
There's a legitimate concern in Edmonton when it comes to the decision by the Edmonton Oilers to hire Mike Babcock as the new head coach. A polarizing presence, he could be the exact right fit for an elite team that needs a kick in the pants. That said, this all could go horribly wrong.
Given that Babock comes in with a stacked resume of hockey accolades, he also joins the Oilers on the heels of some crash outs with his previous employers. He was fired from his job with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and allegations of bullying were an issue there. He then got a job with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but never made it to the regular season, getting sent packing after more allegations surfaced.
Now, the Oilers are bringing him back from the dead to push their group to a Stanley Cup. They've exhausted all other options, making Babcock feel a bit like a last resort.
Of course, there will be questions. Here are a few of the biggest questions the Oilers' fans should expect to see answered in 2026-27.
Is Coaching Like Riding a Bike and Does Babcock Still Have It?
It's been years since Babcock has been behind an NHL bench. That could be problematic if he's rusty or hasn't been keeping up with the game or its star players. We'll assume he's been studying the league. He says he has. The question then becomes, how quickly can he get back into the rhythm of running an NHL bench?
Maybe it's a game or two. Maybe it's a week or two. Maybe it's never. Any recently hired coach needs to find his groove with a new roster, but this feels different. He's been out of the game a while, and he's no spring chicken (63 years old).
Will He Be Able to Pick Up Where He Left Off?: Yay
Does He Have The Right Staff To Keep Him in Check?
Babcock came in with D.J. Smith by his side. This appeared to be a tandem hire. The sense from the press conference introducing both coaches was that it was Babcock and Smith, not just Babcock and that was the plan from the beginning.
Even if that was a Babcock mandate, it's good insurance for the Oilers. If something goes sideways, Smith is there to take over without missing a beat. He's an accomplished coach whom the Oilers would respect. He also knows Babcock well enough to tell it like it is, with no sugarcoating or backing off if something needs to be addressed.
Is Smith Plan B And There To Babysit Babcock?: Yay
Will Babcock Do Something Stupid?
The thing about Babcock is that he never did anything bad enough to warrant the NHL boycotting his employment forever. What he did was borderline unethical and, frankly, just dumb.
Forcing a player to make a list of the hardest workers on the team, then sharing it, is mean. Asking players to show you their phones and photos is weird. Not allowing a star player to reach 1500 games and making sure you bench him when he's one short in his career is petty. Harping on a player until he seemingly has a nervous breakdown is abusing one's authority. It's stuff like this that has people worried.
So the big concern is if and when he does something this season that is viewed as a big no-no. That could lead to serious consequences. I'm going to suggest there are stories throughout the season where we learn he's pushing hard, and some people won't like his tactics or demeanor. New-school personalities who believe tough love isn't acceptable will find a reason to be all up in arms. That said, I think he'll have finally realized that this isn't the time or place to go full bully Babcock, and there's a limit to what old-school tactics are still acceptable.
Will Babcock Cross the Line?: Nay
Will the Players Be Able to Handle Him?
If Babcock comes close to crossing the line or steps over it, what will the Oilers do? The leadership group has talked about wanting to be pushed. They've all agreed they need to be held accountable, and things need to get a little uncomfortable. But where's the line, and what do Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman do if Babcock gets really close to it?
This is an opinionated group of star players. They've identified what they want and feel they need, but they're a unit that isn't afraid to speak candidly. They'll accept being coached, but they won't accept being disrespected.
The hope is that they also look out for their younger, impressionable, and less vocal guys. There can be no scapegoats or misdirected punishment. If McDavid messes up, it can't be blamed on Ike Howard. If Draisaitl isn't giving his best, Matt Savoie can't take the hit.
Will The Leadership Group Draw a Line?: Yay
Will Babcock's Hiring Push McDavid Away?
The narrative that the Oilers going out and hiring Babcock will somehow push McDavid to the brink and lead to a trade request is ridiculous. If for no other reason, McDavid won't ask for a trade because this hire was heavily supported by him. He's not pushing for Babcock, then bailing on the guy he pushed for when the team gets what it wanted.
If the decision to hire Babcock doesn't work, McDavid will likely work with the Oilers to try one or two more things. Only then (if they don't work) will the conversation about a change need to happen.
Will McDavid Ask For a Trade? Nay
Will Babcock Make It Through The Season and Will the Oilers Win?
The real question is how long Babcock can make it this season and whether the hire will ultimately lead to a Stanley Cup Championship. This is Cup-or-bust time again, and that's why Babcock is here in the first place.
Can the combination of a group of elite stars and a polarizing coach with a winning record who pushes buttons be the mix that gets it done?
Perhaps there's more than needs to be added to this roster to call it a Cup contender. That said, I'm taking the positive outlook that this unexpected pairing of Babcock and the Oilers will work.
Does Babcock's Hiring Lead To a Successful Season? Yay