Is Draisaitl A Bargain Player For The Oilers?

There’s been a shift in the NHL’s salary landscape — one that reframes how we view the Edmonton Oilers’ commitment to Leon Draisaitl. With Kirill Kaprizov now signed to an eight‑year extension worth $136 million, suddenly Draisaitl’s $14 million AAV deal doesn’t look like an overpayment — it starts to look like a bargain.

Let’s set the stage. Back in September 2024, Edmonton locked in Draisaitl on an eight-year, $112 million deal, making him, at the time, the highest-paid winger in terms of annual average value in the NHL, topping Austin Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid.

Many raised eyebrows at a contract that made Draisaitl the highest-paid winger in the league while playing with McDavid. And one that sparked caused waves with other teams in the NHL. Something like Mikko Rantenan's inability to sign in Colardo.

And yet, Draisaitl, being the player that he is, was worth it.

Fast forward to yesterday, and Kaprizov, one year after Draisaitl, signs for $17 million per season, and raises two questions. First, did Edmonton overpay? And second, has Draisaitl quietly become one of the most value-laden contracts in the league?

Let’s answer the first: Did Edmonton overpay?

Probably not, and in fact, that “overpaying” narrative looks weaker now. Draisaitl’s reputation as a top-tier two-way forward with elite offensive impact is real. While $14 million is steep, it represented, at signing, a bet on sustained excellence through his early to mid-30s. Sure, the risk of decline, injury, and aging will always be a concern. But compared to $17 million per year for Kaprizov, the margin of risk feels considerably more manageable.

Now: how does Kaprizov’s deal make Draisaitl look like a bargain?

Relative Value Is Shifting Back Edmonton’s Way. When Kaprizov demands (and receives) $17 million annually, Draisaitl’s $14 million begins to feel like a discount. That’s a 17.6 % lower AAV in a market where elite forwards are pushing past $15–$17 million regularly. $14 million for a known commodity with a high floor starts looking smart, or even lucky. Cap Percentages Soften the Blow. Draisaitl’s deal will consume somewhere around 15 % of Edmonton’s cap in its early years — roughly in line with what Matthews or MacKinnon will be commanding in their respective deals. That’s painful, but manageable in comparison to Kaprisov's 16.3% hit — especially when you consider the hefty demand of McDavid's next contract. Risk vs. Reward works in Edmonton’s Favour. Kaprizov comes with a higher risk of injury. His offence is elite, yes — but pairing a big-term, big-dollar contract to a player with spotty availability is a higher-stakes gamble. Draisaitl, by contrast, has shown greater stability. It Changes Narrative & Expectations. Before Kaprizov’s deal, fans could argue that Edmonton overspent. Now, the conversation is flipped: “How did Edmonton get away with paying less than market for the kind of player Draisaitl is?” It’s subtle, but narrative matters. That perception weighs heavily among fans, media, and even future free agents.

Of course, it’s not all roses. Edmonton still needs to build around him, and perhaps wrap things up on McDavid's end while managing the cap in future years. But in the grand landscape of elite contracts, now reorganized by Kaprizov's deal, Draisaitl looks less like aggressive overreach — and more like a steal.

At the end of the day, Kaprizov’s deal has served Edmonton’s front office well: it has reframed the market and made Draisaitl’s deal shine in comparison.

