Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Goalies

Goaltending has long been a conversation point in Edmonton, and the 2025–26 season is no different. The Edmonton Oilers will go into the season with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard as a tandem, guided by new goalie coach Peter Aubrey.

While some fans aren't thrilled that the team didn't make a change at a position that is arguably their weakest, the organization is hoping that a new voice talking to two goalies who have shown they can both be incredible is enough.

Related Stories:

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Defense

A Coaching Reset Instead of a Roster Shakeup

The Oilers did look at upgrades over the summer. They were reportedly kicking tires on several different goaltending options, but ultimately chose not to pull the trigger on a move. Believing they couldn't find an upgrade at an affordable price, the plan became to run it back.

Given Edmonton’s tight salary-cap situation and other roster priorities, the organization determined that a coaching adjustment was the most practical path. The idea is simple—help Skinner and Pickard take another step without spending significant assets on an uncertain upgrade.

The Oilers did bring in Matt Tomkins for depth, but all signs point to Skinner and Pickard shouldering the load once again. If Aubry’s guidance doesn’t yield the necessary results, management will revisit trade options closer to the March deadline.

The Starter: Skinner’s Growth and Pressure

Stuart Skinner enters the season as Edmonton’s clear No. 1. At 26, he already owns more playoff experience than most goalies will see in their careers, having backstopped the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances.

The numbers don’t always flatter him, but Skinner has proven capable of rebounding from adversity and delivering clutch performances when needed.

Former Oilers netminder Devan Dubnyk told The Big Show recently, “He’s only 26 and already has more playoff experience than three-quarters of the league ever will,” Dubnyk said. “That’s remarkable. And he’s just hitting his prime.”

Stuart Skinner Reveals Secret To Significant Weight Loss

Skinner certainly believes he can be an elite goaltender. Outside of getting back to the Stanley Cup Final, he's got eyes on representing Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics. In an effort to get the season started strong, he trimmed 15 pounds in the offseason by cutting sugar from his diet. He entered camp leaner, quicker, and more focused.

“Every day is another opportunity to learn and grow,” he said. “I definitely believe in myself.”

The question becomes, what if Skinner doesn't “figure it out?” If he continues to trend towards inconsistency, Edmonton might be forced into a move. If he trends upward, they could have a long-term solution in goal and be looking to sign him to an extension in a contract year.

The Backup: Pickard is Mr. Reliable

If Skinner represents potential, Calvin Pickard represents reliability in a more limited role. The 33-year-old backup was one of Edmonton’s unsung heroes last season, delivering crucial wins during the playoff push and posting a remarkable 7-1 record in postseason action. At just $1 million, his value is undeniable—arguably the best cost-per-performance backup in the league.

Pickard understands his role and the fact that there could be long gaps between his starts. He doesn't seem to be phased by anything that's said or how long he sits. He's a veteran and he understands his job.

“I feel like all two years I’ve been here, there’s been goalie talk,” he said. “I’m not a household name. I’m still here, and I’ve played well the last couple of years. I can deal with the noise outside.”

When asked to play more, he can. If not, he'll play when called upon and be the best teammate many NHL players say they've ever had. “It’s so much fun playing here. I don’t take a day for granted,” he added.

Split-Squad Results: Oilers, Flames Trade Road Wins in Preseason Openers

The Battle of Alberta preseason edition kicked off on Sunday evening and saw both sides leave with victories . The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames split their split-squad matchups. Edmonton fell 3-2 in overtime at Rogers Place, while the Oilers blanked Calgary 3-0 at the Saddledome.

Obvious Prediction: This Is A Pivotal Season

This season could define Edmonton’s future in goal for years to come. If Skinner takes the next step and cements himself as a true No. 1, the Oilers will have a desire to lock him in long-term while he is entering his prime. If not, the team may be forced to sacrifice assets for a high-end goaltender,

Pickard, meanwhile, provides a cushion, but his contract and age suggest his role is temporary. The question isn’t whether he can continue performing—it’s how long Edmonton can count on him to do so.

The Oilers’ goaltending picture heading into 2025–26 is both familiar and uncertain. The organization is staying open to upgrading at the position if something falls into their laps. If not, they seem to have faith that this duo can finally get it done.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.