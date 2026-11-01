2026-27 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 6 Primer And Pickups

If Gritsyuk keeps this up, this might be your last chance to pick up the shifty, talented winger. He’s been one of the most popular pickups in fantasy after I highlighted him last week, and his play keeps trending up to the point where he could very much be worth rostering for the rest of the season. He scored two goals in Vegas on Friday and playing L1 and PP2. There’s a chance he might displace Luke Evangelista on PP1 later on in the season.