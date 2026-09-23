10 Breakout Candidates Fantasy Hockey Drafters Are Sleeping On

It's easy to forget how good this duo actually is, with injuries the primary reason Hughes isn't being treated as a lock first-rounder. His average draft position has fallen as low as pick 19, which is hard to justify for a player who has posted the seventh-best points-per-game average in the league over the last four seasons, racking up 320 points in 263 games, ahead of names like Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and Martin Necas, all of whom are going before him.