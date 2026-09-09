10 Fantasy Hockey Draft Busts You Don’t Want on Your Roster

There is a very real possibility we see the very best version of Fantilli this season, but his draft stock having him go ahead of some of the league's best centers is simply too high. This is also the belief of most drafters, as Fantilli's average draft position is falling regularly 40 picks later. Around that range, Fantilli comes in at a much better price tag, but as a fifth- or sixth-round pick, he's far too expensive.