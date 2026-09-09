10 Fantasy Hockey Sleepers You Need on Your Draft Board

If he can carry his playoff form into this season and produce in the range of 30-plus points, that would put him in the same scoring conversation as defensemen like Philip Broberg, Simon Nemec, Justin Faulk and Jacob Trouba. He also brings added value depending on your league's format, having tied for the team lead in blocked shots during the playoffs with 34 and finishing the regular season tied for 33rd among defensemen in plus/minus at plus-15, ahead of names like Broberg, Charlie McAvoy and Matthew Schaefer.