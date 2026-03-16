2025-26 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 21 Primer And Pickups

Of note, the Blue Jackets and Habs do not have any more games on Monday, Wednesday or Fridays. From a schedule planning POV, they have the least value for the rest of the season. They each have five games on Monday, four games on Thursday and four games on Saturday remaining, and unless you have top of the lineup players – Kirill Marchenko, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Zach Werenski, etc. – it’s more likely than not you’re benching their remaining players because there are so many other options. That will dampen the values of their depth scorers, including potentially Ivan Demidov unless he goes on an absolute tear.