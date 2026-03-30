2025-26 NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 23 Primer And Pickups

Going out on a limb with this one considering how disappointing Byfield has been overall. However, his offense has picked up lately (nine points in seven games) and, most importantly, the schedule can’t get any easier. The Kings are one point behind the Preds for the last wild card spot with a six-game homestand coming up (including two against the Preds, though admittedly the Kings are awful at home) and the easiest schedule for the remainder of the regular season with five games against divisional opponents, per tankathon.com. Byfield has scored 15 points in 21 games this season against his own division.