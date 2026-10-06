Daily Fantasy Hockey: Count On Jack Eichel Continuing Dominance Over Kraken

Fantasy Hockey Roundtable
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Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2026 2:27 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 2:27 PM
Master the salary cap by targeting Eichel’s historic scoring streak against Seattle, a Blues winger poised for a breakout, and a Red Wings veteran facing tired legs.
Most people play in traditional fantasy hockey leagues, where you get together with friends and/or family to pick teams and build them throughout the season, with one person eventually crowned the winner at the end.
Daily Fantasy is quite different and gives you the chance to act on hunches you may believe in. Let's say you believe Auston Matthews will have a breakout game Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. While he isn't on your fantasy team, he can be in Daily Fantasy.
In most Daily Fantasy leagues, you are given a dollar amount to spend on your team, and today we're highlighting a player in three different price ranges who can have an impact as you build your lineups.
High Dollar Player: Jack Eichel
The Golden Knights center is one of the most expensive players on the board, and for good reason. Over his career, the 29-year-old has faced the Seattle Kraken 15 times and has been held without a point just three times.
In those games, Eichel has recorded seven multi-point performances and finished with five goals and 16 assists for 21 points. He is on an even hotter run of late, with points in eight straight matchups against Seattle and 15 points over that stretch.
The Kraken have looked much better defensively this season, allowing just five goals through their first three games, which suggests a regression game could be coming. If it does, Eichel will likely be the one spearheading the attack.
Mid Dollar Player: Dylan Holloway
Many may be expecting a big night from the Blues as they face a Chicago Blackhawks team that has allowed an average of five goals per game this season, but Dylan Holloway is the player to target.
The 25-year-old forward has yet to record a point this season, but he has a solid track record against the Blackhawks, with two goals and four assists for six points over his last six games against Chicago.
Holloway is coming off a rough outing against the Colorado Avalanche, where he finished minus-three and played under 16 minutes. Tuesday's matchup against Chicago offers a perfect bounce-back spot.
Low Dollar Player: Viktor Arvidsson
After a solid 54-point season a year ago, the 33-year-old Swede was brought in by the Detroit Red Wings as a potential duct-tape replacement for Patrick Kane, who left in free agency to return to Chicago.
So far, so good as Arvidsson has a goal early in the season and will look to add to it Tuesday as Detroit takes on an Ottawa Senators team playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Boston Bruins on Monday.
Winning both ends of a back-to-back is notoriously difficult, though not impossible, and Ottawa will be without its fastball between the pipes. Linus Ullmark played Monday, which likely means Samuel Ersson draws in, who holds a decent 2-3-0 record against Detroit with a 2.69 goals-against average but an .887 save percentage. However, he is coming off a lackluster season with the Philadelphia Flyers, posting a 3.12 GAA and .870 save percentage in 33 games.
That sets up a prime chance for a breakout game from Arvidsson, who has an extensive track record against Ottawa, with eight goals and three assists for 11 points over his last nine games against the Senators.
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