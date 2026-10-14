Fantasy Hockey Busts: Who We Got Right and Wrong Through Two Weeks

Fantasy Hockey Roundtable
209 Members•2,008 Posts
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2026 7:45 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 7:45 PM
From Porter Martone’s scoring drought to Jesper Wallstedt’s unexpected resurgence, we revisit our preseason predictions to see which draft-day gambles are paying off and which are backfiring.
Barely two weeks into the regular season, some players have already lived up to the labels placed on them before the draft, and others have not. Some players we predicted would fall short of their draft stock have done exactly that, while others we pegged as busts have thrived. Here is a look at who we got right and wrong in our fantasy hockey bust picks so far.
Right: Porter Martone
We said before the season that the Flyers' breakout winger was priced far too high, and eight games in, we have been proven right. After posting 10 points in nine regular-season games last year and five points in 10 playoff contests, drafters penciled him in as a top-60 player and a near-guaranteed 70-point season.
He was going ahead of players like Connor Bedard, Lucas Raymond and Kirill Marchenko. Martone has just one goal and no assists through eight games and has been dropped in a number of leagues.
Wrong: Jesper Wallstedt
After a cold stretch last season, Wallstedt lost ground to Filip Gustavsson in Minnesota. With Gustavsson still not healthy, though, Wallstedt has looked stellar this season and may hold on to the Wild's starting job even once Gustavsson returns.
Right: Jakub Dobes
With elite talent behind him on the depth chart in Jacob Fowler, we predicted it would only be a matter of time before Fowler overtook the job and Dobes lost major fantasy value. Two weeks in, Fowler has made three straight starts and appears to hold the lead, while Dobes has struggled early. We hope we helped you avoid a wasted pick.
Wrong: Morgan Geekie
Through training camp and the preseason, we believed offseason addition JJ Peterka would take over the top-line wing spot alongside David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. That did not last long. Geekie has slotted back onto the top line and looked great, with six points in seven games, proving us wrong almost immediately.
Right: Brad Marchand
We cautioned before the season that the 38-year-old wasn't worth your time because of injury concerns. After he returned from injured reserve on October 4, he played just two games before landing back on IR, with little known about his return date.
Wrong: Anton Frondell
After nine points in his first 12 NHL games, we believed the hype around the Blackhawks' former third overall pick was too high. The 19-year-old has been stellar again this season in a big role, with six points in his first seven games. With Connor Bedard returning and further bolstering the Chicago power play, Frondell looks ready to live up to his top-110 draft stock.
Right: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
After struggling last season, the Sabres netminder has continued his poor play. It made little sense for drafters to take the 27-year-old inside the top 115, and he has allowed three or more goals in four of his five starts, with largely negative fantasy results in most of them. The struggles could further push Buffalo to pursue Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck.
Wrong: Beckett Sennecke
After breaking out last season with 60 points in 82 games, Sennecke was expected to take a subtle step back, since he would not have his usual linemates from last year. Mason McTavish was traded to the St. Louis Blues, and Troy Terry will be injured to start the season. Instead, Sennecke has taken a step forward, with seven points in six games.
Right: Matt Duchene
Age continues to limit the 35-year-old, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle and isn't expected back for another three months. With the Stars expecting to contend again, Dallas could hold off on bringing Duchene back until the playoffs, when he is needed most, which makes him a tough selection if you drafted him.
Right: Scott Wedgewood
After Colorado's goalie tandem took over the league last season, we believed the younger option, MacKenzie Blackwood, would take over the starting job, with career backup Wedgewood moving back into a reserve role. That is how it has played out. Wedgewood has just one start this season, making 26 saves and allowing three goals.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy