Fantasy Hockey Roundup: Alex Ovechkin Scores First Goal as Kraken Upset Capitals

Fantasy Hockey Roundtable
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Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 3:35 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 3:35 PM
Seattle’s stunning upset and Dylan Garand’s emergency heroics highlight a wild Sunday slate that saw Philadelphia hit rock bottom while Carolina's superstars continued their dominant fantasy tear.
Sunday's NHL schedule was a light one, with only three games on the board as most of the league gave its players the day off for Canadian Thanksgiving. Even so, the final day of the weekend delivered some meaningful matchups, and the action did not disappoint.
Here are the biggest fantasy hockey highs and lows from the day.
Rangers Not in Trouble Yet, Canucks Continue Downward Spiral
The New York Rangers were without both of their goaltenders Sunday, but it hardly mattered. They cruised past the Vancouver Canucks in dominant fashion, with Dylan Garand stepping into the crease and making an immediate impact.
The 24-year-old stopped 19 shots and allowed just two goals, earning his second win of the season. If he keeps up this hot start, he could be worth a look as a waiver wire pickup.
Many had written off the Blueshirts after Igor Shesterkin was lost for the season and backup Joonas Korpisalo was sidelined for the next month. Expectations were that the rest of the year would be an uphill climb.
Garand was stellar in net, and the support up front came from an unexpected place in Tye Kartye and Will Cuylle, who both scored twice and were the standouts of the night. Some of the Rangers' highest-drafted fantasy players chipped in as well, with J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad each collecting two points and Adam Fox adding an assist.
The Canucks, who hoped to stay competitive, were caught off guard by the Rangers' attack as netminder Kevin Lankinen was roughed up for six goals while making 19 saves, marking his third straight appearance with negative fantasy points this season.
Canes Stay Hot, Flyers Stay Cold
Entering Sunday, the Flyers had dropped their first six games of the season and seemed due for a win. Their task, however, was a tough one as they attempted to down the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, who had won four straight and the result was what most expected. Carolina showed why it is among the league's elite, handling a desperate Flyers squad.
The loss set a franchise record for the worst start to a season in Philadelphia history, and many Flyers have looked like busts early on. Porter Martone, one of the most discussed bust picks of the preseason, was once again kept off the scoresheet. The only Flyers to record points were undrafted fantasy players, with Christian Dvorak scoring the team's lone goal.
Carolina's win was led by the usual suspects in Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, who each recorded a goal and an assist, extending their hot starts, and both now rank among the top six players in fantasy.
Kraken Keep Surprising, Stunning the Capitals
After finishing among the bottom teams in the league last season, the Kraken wanted to remain competitive. Their opponent, the Capitals, are making one last push at a Stanley Cup in what is expected to be franchise legend Alex Ovechkin's final season of a Hall of Fame career.
With offseason additions such as Jordan Kyrou, Alex Tuch and Boone Jenner, Washington was widely expected to be among the league's best, while few said the same about Seattle.
The Kraken held their own offensively. Kyrou and Ovechkin each scored their first goals of the season in the first period, but Seattle answered with goals from Jordan Eberle and Frederick Gaudreau.
Seattle delivered when it mattered most, with Jared McCann, a popular sleeper pick heading into the season, scoring his second goal of the year to give the Kraken the decisive lead. They added another later to secure a 5-3 victory.
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