Fantasy Hockey Roundup: Matthews, McKenna Lead Leafs as Flyers Stun Avalanche

Fantasy Hockey Roundtable
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Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 3:40 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 3:40 PM
Auston Matthews dominates as Philadelphia’s rising stars topple Colorado, while Dylan Garand’s stellar goaltending anchors New York. Dive into the essential waiver adds and standout performers from Monday.
Monday's NHL schedule was a compact four-game slate, but it still delivered plenty of exciting action and marquee moments from stars, making for a thrilling night overall.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who is on track for a career-best season, had a goal and two assists for his third three-point game of the year, and Gavin McKenna scored the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Macklin Celebrini was quiet for San Jose, while Mason Marchment scored the Sharks' lone goal.
Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Flyers earned their second win of the season by edging the Colorado Avalanche 3-2, behind a three-assist night from Trevor Zegras, two goals from Matvei Michkov and 24 saves from Joseph Woll.
The New York Rangers also cruised to a 5-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, and the Utah Mammoth edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4, with four Mammoths and three Penguins posting multiple points. Here are the biggest fantasy hockey highs and lows from Monday.
Flyers Soar Above a Rolling Avalanche
Zegras, Michkov and Woll are all fairly well rostered in most leagues, and each gave their managers a great start to the week. It was another slow night for one of Philadelphia's most rostered fantasy players, though. Porter Martone, who we predicted as a preseason bust, has lived up to the label so far with just two goals and an assist for three points through 11 games.
For Colorado, it was an off night. Martin Necas, Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews picked up points, but superstars Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog were all held off the scoresheet, though each has been largely solid this season.
Shootout in Salt Lake
The Mammoth-Penguins game produced the most goals of the night with nine. Utah picked up its seventh win of the season, while Pittsburgh's struggles continued with its sixth regulation loss.
It was a quiet night for Sidney Crosby, but the Penguins' other highly rostered fantasy players showed up. Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust each finished with two points.
For Utah, the highly rostered players largely delivered, outside of Dylan Guenther, who has been stellar so far, was the exception and earned an off night. Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each recorded a goal and an assist, while Mikhail Sergachev and Logan Cooley each had an assist.
Garand Quiets Trade Talk for Rangers
New York has continued to be involved in trade talks for a goaltender, but its third netminder, Dylan Garand, has done his best to steady the waters. He was a standout Monday with 29 saves while allowing just two goals against an Anaheim roster that made the playoffs a season ago.
It was another outing with two or fewer goals against, and he has now done that in four of his five starts this season. Garand may be emerging as New York's surprise goaltender and should be considered a waiver wire add.
Oliver Bjorkstrand also had a big night with a pair of goals while Sean Durzi and J.T. Miller each scored, and the red-hot Alexis Lafreniere added two assists.
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