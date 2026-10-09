Fantasy Hockey Roundup: Stars Breakout, Linus Ullmark Continues Bounce Back Season

The Stars went into Buffalo and dominated a Sabres team that won the Atlantic Division and a playoff series just months ago. Wyatt Johnston, who entered with one assist through three games, answered early bust talk with three assists, while Mikko Rantanen added a goal and three assists, his third game with a point in four this season. Jake Oettinger stopped all 26 shots for his second straight shutout, placing him among the league's top goaltenders so far.