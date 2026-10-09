Fantasy Hockey Roundup: Stars Breakout, Linus Ullmark Continues Bounce Back Season

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Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 2:20 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 2:20 PM
Jake Oettinger’s shutout streak and Logan Stankoven’s hat trick headline a massive night of offensive explosions, while underperforming stars leave fantasy managers searching for answers.
Thursday night's NHL schedule was a loaded ten-game card, packed with marquee matchups and exciting moments. The Toronto Maple Leafs battled the Vegas Golden Knights to a shootout, the Dallas Stars dominated the Buffalo Sabres, and the Bruins and Hurricanes laid down beatdowns, scoring six and seven goals respectively.
It was a major offensive night across the league, and much of the fantasy community benefited. Jake Oettinger owners got a second straight shutout from the Dallas netminder, Logan Stankoven owners cashed in on his thrilling hat trick, and a trio of studs in David Pastrnak, Mikko Rantanen and Sean Walker all had massive four-point nights.
Here are the biggest fantasy hockey highs and lows from Thursday.
Dallas Domination Over Buffalo
The Stars went into Buffalo and dominated a Sabres team that won the Atlantic Division and a playoff series just months ago. Wyatt Johnston, who entered with one assist through three games, answered early bust talk with three assists, while Mikko Rantanen added a goal and three assists, his third game with a point in four this season. Jake Oettinger stopped all 26 shots for his second straight shutout, placing him among the league's top goaltenders so far.
It has been a disappointing start for nearly everyone on the Sabres besides Tage Thompson. Captain Rasmus Dahlin, drafted inside the top 50 in most leagues, has just two points through four games and hasn't been the clear top defenseman fantasy managers were hoping for.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who we flagged as a bust candidate entering the season, has been exactly that, allowing 12 goals with one win in three starts and was lackluster once again Thursday.
Goalie Battle in Ottawa Keeps Cold Offenses Colder
While offense flowed across the league, the Senators-Flyers game was expected to be a shootout but turned into a showcase for both netminders. Linus Ullmark continued his bounce-back season with 28 saves on 29 shots for his third win, while Joseph Woll held his own for Philadelphia with 24 saves, allowing just two goals.
At the other end, both offenses remain stuck. Porter Martone, who went inside the top 70 picks in some drafts, is still without a point, and Trevor Zegras, who was going late in some drafts, has no goals and two assists.
For Ottawa, outside of Tim Stützle there has been little to get excited about. Jake Sanderson, a top-end pick in most drafts, has missed time to start the season, and Drake Batherson has been decent with two goals and an assist but hasn't lived up to his top-70 draft position.
Habs Stunned by Predators
The Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday looking to bounce back, and Nick Suzuki did his part, scoring his third goal and seventh point of the season. Unfortunately, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský and Noah Dobson all missed the scoresheet and continue slow starts. All four were drafted in most leagues, and almost none of them are currently ranked inside the top 150 players.
The Predators, on the other hand, have seen some of their top players live up to and surpass their draft stock. Steven Stamkos, who went as a fringe top-100 player, has three goals and three assists for six points this season, including a pair of assists Thursday.
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