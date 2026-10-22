Fantasy Hockey Sleepers: Who We Got Right and Wrong Through the First Month

Fantasy Hockey Roundtable
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Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 4:12 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 4:12 PM
From Jared McCann’s scoring surge to Mason Marchment’s top-line struggles, we break down which preseason flyer picks are fueling championship runs and which belong on the waiver wire.
Just short of a month into the regular season, some players have already lived up to the labels placed on them before the draft, and others have not. Heading into draft season, we predicted a handful of players would surpass their draft stock and serve as sleepers. Here is a look at who we got right and wrong so far.
Right: Jared McCann
We reminded fantasy owners not to forget that McCann, when healthy, has been a legitimate 60- to 70-point scorer in three of his last four seasons. The 30-year-old Stratford, Ontario native has proven the point again with three goals and five assists for eight points in ten games. He has been a steal, having been rostered in just 19 percent of leagues entering draft season.
Wrong: Mason Marchment
San Jose doesn't have the most lethal offense, but we believed the Sharks would put Marchment on the top line, where he could have a potential career year alongside Macklin Celebrini. It hasn't worked out that way. Ten games into the season, Marchment has three goals and no assists and has been moved from the top six to the middle six. He hasn't been the difference maker we hoped for in fantasy.
Right: Charlie McAvoy
McAvoy joined the fold later in the fantasy season after serving a season-opening suspension, and he has made an immediate impact since returning to full health. Through four games, he has a goal and an assist.
Over the last seven days, he has ranked inside the top 150 players in most fantasy leagues, a baseline he should be able to hold all season as a minimum. That makes it easy for him to live up to and surpass his draft stock, which was roughly around the top 100.
Wrong: Bryan Rust
It has been a slow start for the entire Penguins lineup, and the 34-year-old Rust has been no different. After quietly finishing inside the top 75 last season and going outside the top 125 picks in drafts, we thought he would be one of the best value picks on the board.
He was solid early, with five points through seven games, but the injury concern that comes with his age has already surfaced. Rust is on injured reserve and will miss at least two more games.
Right: Jalen Chatfield
Carolina's breakout defender during its Stanley Cup run was largely going unnoticed in drafts and has continued to play a major role for the Hurricanes. Chatfield recorded eight points in 19 playoff games and has continued that production with three points through 11 games this season, along with solid shots on goal and blocks. He also hasn't tapped into his plus-minus upside yet.
Over the last four seasons, he is a plus-78, which ranks in the top 19 in the NHL and gives him a solid floor, as he is usually defensively sound and unlikely to hurt you with minus numbers. If he keeps adding points, shots, blocks and plus ratings, he can be a useful depth piece. He may not win your weekly matchup, but he provides a reliable floor without the highest ceiling, and he is a likely waiver-wire candidate.
Wrong: Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper
We paired the Kings duo in the preseason, noting that both veterans are looking for new contracts. So far, it hasn't looked pretty. Kuemper has been poor, with a 3.94 goals-against average and .869 save percentage in five starts, and Los Angeles has reportedly explored trade options like Connor Hellebuyck.
We believed Doughty could bounce back to his 50-point floor. He had been a consistent 50-point defenseman until last season, and was on pace for around that mark in 2024-25 before an injury cut his year short.
With the offense slowly coming alive, scoring five goals in its first win of the season over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, the hope is Doughty can rebound alongside it. For now, he has one assist and no goals through seven games.
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