Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Boston Bruins

Between the suspension and the surgery, McAvoy's average draft position has slipped to around the 99th pick, with some platforms ranking him as low as 145th overall. That's a notable discount given the names he's currently going behind, including Shayne Gostisbehere, Cole Hutson, John Carlson and Brock Faber, all of whom he has a real chance to surpass if he picks up where he left off last season.