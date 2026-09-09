Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Florida Panthers

Over his last five seasons, Verhaeghe has essentially been two different players, surpassing 70 points twice in 2023 and 2024, but settling into the 55-point range in 2022 and each of the past two seasons. The case for the near point-per-game version of Verhaeghe returning centers on the strength of an improved Panthers lineup, with Florida making the blockbuster addition of Brady Tkachuk this offseason and getting back captain Aleksander Barkov after he missed all of last season with a torn ACL and MCL.