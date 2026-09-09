Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: LA Kings

Some may view that as too rich, but it looks like a fair price given that, up until last season, Doughty had consistently been a 50-plus point defenseman, including as recently as 2024-25, when he was on pace for just short of 50 points before being sidelined by injury. Last season was his worst statistically in some time, with just 23 points in 72 games, but with added incentive to prove he's still elite and a bona fide offensive superstar in Panarin now on the roster, Doughty should have plenty of chances to set him up over a full season and rebound in a big way.