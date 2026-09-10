Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Minnesota Wild

Minnesota put together its most successful season in over a decade, finishing 45-23-12 for 104 points, third in the Central Division. The Wild broke an 11-year drought by winning a playoff round for the first time since 2015, knocking off Dallas in six games in the first round before running into the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the second round, falling in five games after blowing a 3-0 lead in the deciding game.