Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Montreal Canadiens

Last season, playing alongside rising star Demidov, Newhook benefited more than ever before an injury cut his year short. He would go on to miss half the season but still finished with 25 points in 42 games, just nine shy of his career high. If Newhook can finally stay healthy, he'll play top-six minutes and man the second power-play unit, giving him every opportunity to reach the 50-point mark his play last season suggested was possible.