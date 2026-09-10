Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Nashville Predators

He's listed as a sleeper because of who's going ahead of him: Jakub Dobes, who may have to fight for his own starting job with Jacob Fowler, and Sergei Bobrovsky, who is coming off a down season and might not see much improvement at 37 years old. Saros will likely finish in the range of his average draft position, but he presents a far stronger case than either of those names going ahead of him.