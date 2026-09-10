Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: New Jersey Devils

People forget just how good Hughes and Bratt both are, with injuries being the main reason Hughes isn't viewed as an easy first-round talent. In fact, his average draft position is as low as 19th overall, which is absurd for a player who has posted the seventh-best points-per-game average in the NHL over the last four seasons, racking up 320 points in 263 games, well ahead of names like Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and Martin Necas, all of whom are being drafted ahead of him.