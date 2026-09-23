Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts From Every NHL Team: Seattle Kraken

As Seattle pivots toward internal growth, value hides in Jared McCann’s consistency and Bobby McMann’s top-six chemistry while looming regression threatens the Kraken’s crease this season.
Seattle heads into this fantasy draft season still searching for answers after missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The Kraken finished 34-35-11 for 79 points, sixth in the Pacific Division, and made a deadline push by trading for winger Bobby McMann in hopes of sparking a playoff run. That push never materialized, as Seattle went just 7-16 the rest of the way and stumbled to a finish near the bottom of the league standings.
The offseason offered little in the way of reinforcements. Seattle allowed several veterans, including Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen and Jamie Oleksiak, to leave in free agency without adding much to replace them.
The one significant move came via trade, bringing in forward Mackie Samoskevich from Florida. With a deep prospect pipeline and younger pieces like Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko still looking to establish themselves at the NHL level, the Kraken appear content to lean on internal growth rather than outside additions in their bid to climb back into playoff contention.
Sleeper: Jared McCann
It's easy to forget that McCann, when healthy, has been a 60- to 70-point player in three of the last four seasons. With a full offseason to recover, the 30-year-old Stratford, Ontario native could be poised for a bounce back year.
McCann is currently going toward the very end of most drafts, with an average draft position of 144th, and is rostered in just 19 percent of leagues. If he can stay healthy for a full season like he did in 2024-25, reaching his 60-point floor and returning to top 100 fantasy relevance looks very achievable.
Breakout: Bobby McMann
After being dealt from Toronto to Seattle late last season, the 30-year-old undrafted forward finally carved out a significant NHL role, and he made the most of it. McMann slotted immediately into a top six role and found instant chemistry with his new linemates, posting 14 points in 18 games.
Playing alongside Beniers and Jordan Eberle on the top line, the trio combined for seven goals scored while allowing seven against, but it was his time on the second line with Chandler Stephenson that really clicked, with the pairing combining for six goals while allowing just one against.
This season, projections have newcomer Samoskevich joining the top line while McMann continues alongside Stephenson and Eberle, who is coming off a solid 50-point season, forming what could be Seattle's most balanced and productive line.
McMann averaged nearly a point-per-game after arriving in Seattle, and with an offseason to build chemistry and a full season in a top six role ahead of him, he could easily surpass his projected 44 points and push past the 50-point mark. Going around pick 138 on average and rostered in just 21 percent of leagues, McMann offers real value late in drafts.
Bust: Joey Daccord
Daccord broke out in a big way during the 2023-24 season, posting a 2.46 goals against average and a .916 save percentage in 50 games for Seattle. Since then, though, his numbers have declined right alongside the Kraken's overall trajectory, as the team has slid from a playoff club to one of the league's bottom tier squads.
Seattle's defense finished among the bottom ten in the league last season and the roster did little in the offseason to address that issue. Daccord finished last season as one of the least productive starting goaltenders in fantasy, and with no real signs of the situation improving in front of him, he's a name to avoid even at his current price point around pick 139.
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