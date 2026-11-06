Friday Fantasy Notebook - Nov. 6, 2026

Speaking of talent, Nikita Kucherov’s trade request is going to send ripples across the league, though the Lightning’s Cup chances are likely the highest if they keep him rather than trade him. If they do end up trading Kucherov, it’s going to take a big bite out of their offense and negatively impact the likes of Jake Guentzel and Brayden Point. There’s a chance their power play improves because opposing PK’s can’t focus on Kucherov anymore, which in turn might make them a little unpredictable. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.