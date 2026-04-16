NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, April 16 – The Last Game Day

Cagnoni made his season debut on April 13 in Nashville and registered an assist, showcasing his offensive skills. The undersized puck mover played in a handful of games for the Sharks last season and didn’t look completely out of place, and since last season has been a scoring machine in the AHL with 95 points in 131 games. Despite his inexperience, he has the best skill set to play that role on the Sharks blue line. Cagnoni led all Sharks defensemen in ice time with 21:06 last night against the Hawks.