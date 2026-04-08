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NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, April 8 – Spotlight On Caps' Hutson To Bounce Back cover image

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, April 8 – Spotlight On Caps' Hutson To Bounce Back

Jason Chen
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Snag offensive defensemen Lane Hutson and dependable veteran Dmitry Orlov to boost your fantasy squad. Capitals' young talent and Sharks' power-play QB offer immediate impact.

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Cole Hutson, WSH at TOR (20% rostered) - FanDuel $4,900

A minus-4 performance in an 8-1 loss to the Rangers was a low point, but Hutson has largely come as advertised as a skilled offensive defenseman. Look for the Caps to bounce back after an embarrassing loss, and the Leafs are certainly trending in the wrong direction compared to the streaking Rangers. Hutson has seven points in 10 games so far this season.

Dmitry Orlov, SJ vs. EDM (21% rostered) - FanDuel $4,100

With few quality options available, we’re going back to the well again. John Klingberg has recovered from his upper-body injury but has sat out as a healthy scratch in the past four games, leaving PP QB duties to Orlov. To Orlov’s credit, he’s been quite good with a five-game assist streak that was snapped Tuesday against the Hawks. The Oilers should provide plenty of scoring opportunities; the Sharks have scored 11 goals in three games against them with Connor Ingram in net, who’s expected to start for the Oilers.

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