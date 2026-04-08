NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, April 8 – Spotlight On Caps' Hutson To Bounce Back

With few quality options available, we’re going back to the well again. John Klingberg has recovered from his upper-body injury but has sat out as a healthy scratch in the past four games, leaving PP QB duties to Orlov. To Orlov’s credit, he’s been quite good with a five-game assist streak that was snapped Tuesday against the Hawks. The Oilers should provide plenty of scoring opportunities; the Sharks have scored 11 goals in three games against them with Connor Ingram in net, who’s expected to start for the Oilers.