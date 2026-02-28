NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, February 28 – Canucks' Hronek, Flyers' York Get Favorable Matchups

Zeev Buium may be the future but it’s Hronek’s blue line for now. He played nearly 29 minutes (!) Wednesday against the Jets and will continue to log significant minutes, especially if Tyler Myers is getting traded soon. Hronek is an all-situations defenseman who will see plenty of power-play minutes and offers shots, blocks and hits. Only the Canucks PK is worse than the Kraken PK, by the way.