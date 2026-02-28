NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, February 28 – Canucks' Hronek, Flyers' York Get Favorable Matchups

Unlock defensive talent! Filip Hronek, Bowen Byram, and Cam York offer crucial points and potential as they surge on the fantasy waiver wire.
Filip Hronek, VAN at SEA (52% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600
Zeev Buium may be the future but it’s Hronek’s blue line for
now. He played nearly 29 minutes (!) Wednesday against the Jets and will
continue to log significant minutes, especially if Tyler Myers is getting
traded soon. Hronek is an all-situations defenseman who will see plenty of
power-play minutes and offers shots, blocks and hits. Only the Canucks PK is worse than the Kraken PK, by the way.
Bowen Byram, BUF at TB (38% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600
Byram’s hot streak continues with an assist in his third straight
game Thursday against the Panthers. It’s his most productive stretch so far in
his career, and the Sabres offense has been so good that their abilities should
not be discounted against a tough Tampa defense and an elite goalie.
Cam York, PHI vs. BOS (5% rostered) - FanDuel $4,700
York scores points in spurts and, generally speaking, not a
defenseman with much upside in fantasy. However, this is a good matchup; the Bruins
have the league’s sixth-worst PK, and York quarterbacks a pretty loaded Flyers
PP1 unit that includes Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov. York has not scored a
point in six games; it feels like he’s due.
