NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, February 28 – Canucks' Hronek, Flyers' York Get Favorable Matchups cover image

NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, February 28 – Canucks' Hronek, Flyers' York Get Favorable Matchups

Jason Chen
1d
Unlock defensive talent! Filip Hronek, Bowen Byram, and Cam York offer crucial points and potential as they surge on the fantasy waiver wire.

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Filip Hronek, VAN at SEA (52% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600

Zeev Buium may be the future but it’s Hronek’s blue line for now. He played nearly 29 minutes (!) Wednesday against the Jets and will continue to log significant minutes, especially if Tyler Myers is getting traded soon. Hronek is an all-situations defenseman who will see plenty of power-play minutes and offers shots, blocks and hits. Only the Canucks PK is worse than the Kraken PK, by the way. 

Bowen Byram, BUF at TB (38% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600

Byram’s hot streak continues with an assist in his third straight game Thursday against the Panthers. It’s his most productive stretch so far in his career, and the Sabres offense has been so good that their abilities should not be discounted against a tough Tampa defense and an elite goalie.

Cam York, PHI vs. BOS (5% rostered) - FanDuel $4,700

York scores points in spurts and, generally speaking, not a defenseman with much upside in fantasy. However, this is a good matchup; the Bruins have the league’s sixth-worst PK, and York quarterbacks a pretty loaded Flyers PP1 unit that includes Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov. York has not scored a point in six games; it feels like he’s due.

SabresCanucksFlyers
