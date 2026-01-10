NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, January 10 – Steady Footing With Hronek, Matheson

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Filip Hronek, VAN at TOR (57% rostered) - FanDuel $5,400
Hronek’s getting some attention lately with four points in his past four games and remains the Canucks’ most steady defender. While he doesn’t possess the same offensive talent as Zeev Buium, Hronek plays more minutes and provides more multi-category coverage, giving him a higher floor.
Mike Matheson, MTL vs. DET (44% rostered) - FanDuel $5,300
Much like Hronek, Matheson is the type of dependable veteran who offers a high floor and broad multi-category coverage. He notched two assists in their previous game and also averages over two blocks per game.
Cam York, PHI vs. TB (7% rostered) - - FanDuel $5,400
With Jamie Drysdale placed on IR on Friday, York is the PP1 QB going forward. That means increased ice time and note York has registered at least a shot in 11 straight games, including three where he had at least three shots. The shooting volume has certainly increased lately, and he’s one of the better shot blockers on the team, too.
