NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, January 9 – Hawks' Levshunov, Kings' Clarke Present Best Options On Light Night

Artyom Levshunov, CHI vs. WSH (13% rostered) - FanDuel $4,800
Louis Crevier, Connor Murphy and Matt Grzelcyk all scored two points in their previous game but the smart money’s still on Levshunov, who quarterbacks their top power play and faces the Caps’ 24th-ranked PK. He regularly plays more minutes than the other three players mentioned, and his production – though modest – is still worth noting with three points in five games.
Brandt Clarke, LA at WPG (36% rostered) - FanDuel $5,500
Clarke has certainly been underwhelming all season but this is shaping up to be a good matchup for the Kings. The Jets have now lost 11 straight (!) and will be starting backup Eric Comrie, who’s been far from reliable this season. The Kings have captured at least a point in each of their past three games with Clarke notching an assist against the Wild on Jan. 3.
