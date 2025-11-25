NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Defensemen, November 25 – Leaning On Lindell

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Esa Lindell, D, DAL at EDM (14% rostered) – FanDuel $7,600

With Thomas Harley on the shelf, Lindell has seen increased usage on the power play, which is positive even though he’s yet to notch a power-play point. Lindell has scored three points in his past five games and provides good value in blocks. There will be plenty of opportunities to block shots against the Oilers, whose biggest strength is obviously their offense.

