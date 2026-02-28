NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, February 28 – Capitalize On Dubois, Stick With Savoie

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Dylan Holloway, C/LW, STL vs. NJ (37% rostered) - FanDuel $5,200
Mea culpa on the call for Jimmy Snuggerud when it was another similar Blues winger who carved up the Kraken. Holloway scored a hat trick and added an assist, and the third line with Pius Suter showed instant chemistry. The drawback is the Blues seem to be favoring a balanced attack right now, but Holloway’s massive potential should still shine through. He’s had an injury-plagued season but overall has been quite effective with 11 goals in 35 games.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, C/LW, WSH at MTL (34% rostered) - FanDuel $3,600
A little forgotten due to his injury to start the season, Dubois will gain a lot of fantasy value in the coming weeks and likely won’t be rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues for long. He scored three points against the Knights last night and offers plenty of upside in multiple categories. He should be rostered for the rest of the season in most standard fantasy leagues and currently an excellent DFS value play.
Gabriel Landeskog, LW/RW, COL vs. CHI (33% rostered) - FanDuel $4,900
Landeskog has collected an assist in each of his past two games while playing significant minutes for the Avs. I thought he wasn’t particularly good at the Olympics and his lack of footspeed really showed, but this is a matchup where the Avs’ offense should be able to have little trouble scoring. They mustered just one goal in their previous matchup in a shutout win but I think they’ll be able to score more than that this time. The Hawks have allowed at least four goals in six of their past seven games.
Elias Lindholm, C, BOS at PHI (30% rostered) - FanDuel $5,900
Lindholm returned to action following the Olympic break and resumed his usual duties as the Bruins’ 1C on both L1 and PP1. He finished with a power-play assist and two shots on goal in a 4-2 win against the Jackets. The Flyers may be tough defensively but Lindholm will get plenty of opportunities, and there just aren’t many 1C’s readily available on the waiver wire.
Matt Savoie, C/RW, EDM at SJ (2% rostered) - FanDuel $4,100
Playing in the Oilers’ top six certainly has its perks. Savoie has five points in his past two games and averaging at least 16 minutes per game. He’s been the far better fit ahead of Jack Roslovic or Isaac Howard, and this is another potentially high-scoring matchup against a team with a thin defense that prefers to play a wide-open style that really suits the Oilers’ offense. Savoie should be an excellent streamer and value play in DFS games.
