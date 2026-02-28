NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, February 28 – Capitalize On Dubois, Stick With Savoie

Landeskog has collected an assist in each of his past two games while playing significant minutes for the Avs. I thought he wasn’t particularly good at the Olympics and his lack of footspeed really showed, but this is a matchup where the Avs’ offense should be able to have little trouble scoring. They mustered just one goal in their previous matchup in a shutout win but I think they’ll be able to score more than that this time. The Hawks have allowed at least four goals in six of their past seven games.