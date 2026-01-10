NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, January 10 – DeBrusk, Doan, McCann Hot Streaks Continue

That’s now a goal in four straight games for Doan, and now gets a really good chance to extend it to five games against a struggling Ducks team that’s been porous defensively and not getting much quality goaltending. The Sabres are on a roll with 12 wins in 13 games, and while they’ve haven’t really had that big blowout game, their offense has been humming and having no troubles scoring with at least four goals scored in five of their past six games, all wins.