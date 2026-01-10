NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, January 10 – DeBrusk, Doan, McCann Hot Streaks Continue

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Jared McCann, C/LW, SEA at CAR (33% rostered) - FanDuel $6,200
McCann is still bouncing around the waiver wire in most leagues despite his six-game points streak and long track record of providing offense. Linemate Matty Beniers is also scoring with a three-game points streak though he generally offers less offensive upside, and it’s a line stack worth noting.
Owen Tippett, LW/RW, PHI vs. TB (32% rostered) - FanDuel $5,500
Travis Konecny is a game-time decision, and if he’s not available, look for Tippett to get increased minutes. The Lightning defend very well and scoring has not been the Flyers’ forte this season, but Tippett is a safe bet to get at least a few shots on goal. With more minutes, that volume could increase, and he’s been pretty good at converting his chances lately with four goals in his past nine games.
Elias Lindholm, C, BOS vs. NYR (30% rostered) - FanDuel $5,900
Lindholm remains steady as he extends his points streak to four games while providing shots (10) and blocks (6). Matinee games can be difficult to predict, but odds are the Rangers allow at least a few, having lost five of their past six and expected to start veteran backup Jonathan Quick. Lindholm has L1 and PP1 upside skating with David Pastrnak and that shouldn’t be discounted.
Josh Doan, LW/RW, BUF vs. ANA (20% rostered) - FanDuel $5,600
That’s now a goal in four straight games for Doan, and now gets a really good chance to extend it to five games against a struggling Ducks team that’s been porous defensively and not getting much quality goaltending. The Sabres are on a roll with 12 wins in 13 games, and while they’ve haven’t really had that big blowout game, their offense has been humming and having no troubles scoring with at least four goals scored in five of their past six games, all wins.
Jake DeBrusk, LW/RW, VAN at TOR (19% rostered) - FanDuel $5,200
DeBrusk scores in bunches, and he’s scored three in his past four. He’s power play or bust with 11 of his 12 goals scored with the man-advantage this season, but at the very least provides very good shot volume. He’s on pace to easily crack 200 shots this season and set a new career high.
Oliver Kapanen, C, MTL vs. DET (8% rostered) - FanDuel $5,200
Kapanen has a goal in each of his past three games and four in his past five, centering a high-upside scoring line with Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov. With Nick Suzuki’s line likely drawing Moritz Seider, this potentially opens up Kapanen’s line to much easier matchups because Seider is by far the Wings’ best defenseman, and the rest of the group is either inexperienced or too old. You can get points, face-off wins and blocks with Kapanen.
