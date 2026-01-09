NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, January 9 – Caps' Leonard and Sourdif, Kings' Turcotte Seizing Opportunities

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Ryan Leonard, RW, WSH at CHI (34% rostered) - FanDuel $5,100
Justin Sourdif, C/RW, WSH at CHI (18% rostered) - FanDuel $4,300
Leonard and Sourdif is a sneaky line stack here along with Connor McMichael on the Caps’ second line. They’re giving big opportunities to their young players with three top-six players – Dubois, Wilson, Protas – out of the lineup, and I thought it was very encouraging Sourdif played 19:45 against a tough Stars team even though he didn’t score a point following his five-point performance against the Ducks.
Leonard is the safer option due to PP1 ice time, and he has more offensive upside averaging two shots per game with more consistent production. This is a potential revenge game for the Caps, who lost to the Hawks in a shootout at home on Jan. 3.
Alex Turcotte, C/LW, LA at WPG (0% rostered) - FanDuel $4,100
Good matchup for the Kings against the flailing Jets, who are expected to start backup Eric Comrie, and Turcotte enters this game on a three-game points streak. He had a really strong game against the Sharks, skating 17:22, including 1:40 on PP2, and he’s been put in a position to showcase his offensive abilities sharing the ice with creative scorers Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko.
