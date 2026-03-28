NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Forwards, March 28 – Granlund, Duchene Among Reliable Vets

Snag reliable veteran forwards such as Matt Duchene, Rickard Rakell, and Mikael Granlund to boost your fantasy lineup. These streaking scorers offer valuable points down the stretch.
On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy hockey managers to stream, roster or utilize in standard leagues and/or DFS games. Players and goalies highlighted for streaming in standard leagues are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Matt Duchene, C/RW, DAL at PIT (60% rostered) - FanDuel $5,500
Rostered in most leagues but still a great streaming option for points. Duchene had been quiet and he can be a streaky scorer, but note he’s scored a point in four straight games and the Pens might be on their heels without the services of both Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.
Rickard Rakell, C/LW/RW, PIT vs. DAL (60% rostered) - FanDuel $6,000
In a similar vein to Duchene, Rakell has been on fire lately with six goals and eight assists in his past 11 games. Look for Rakell to play significant minutes with the Pens missing both of their top forwards, and he may move back to center for a brief period to give them more depth.
Bobby McMann, LW, SEA at BUF (25% rostered) - FanDuel $5,000
McMann continues to shine for the Kraken. After a brief two-game lull where he didn’t score any points, he’s now scored three points in his past two games. He played over 20 minutes in both games, and that trend should continue with top left winger Jared McCann out of the lineup and also because the Kraken may dress 11 forwards due to numerous injuries.
Mikael Granlund, C/LW/RW, ANA at EDM (23% rostered) - FanDuel $5,600
An incredible four-game goals streak for Granlund with seven total goals, accounting for almost half of his entire season output. As one of the Ducks’ few veteran forwards, Granlund’s ice time is very consistent compared to his younger teammates, and his triple-position eligibility allows fantasy managers to stream him in any forward slot. On a busy Saturday, having that type of flexibility can be a big advantage.
Matt Savoie, C/RW, EDM vs. ANA (4% rostered) - FanDuel $4,300
Riding shotgun with Connor McDavid, Savoie has scored a goal in consecutive games and averaging over 16 minutes a game in March, the highest monthly average of his season. Injuries have opened the door for Savoie and he’s done a good job of capitalizing on his opportunities, maintain his spot on McDavid’s wing. Savoie has four points in two previous games against the Ducks this season.
Dalibor Dvorsky, C/RW, STL vs. TOR (1% rostered) - FanDuel $3,700
If Robert Thomas cannot play, look for Dvorsky to center L1 between Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud once again. He played 18:08 against the Sharks, his fourth-highest total this season, and scored a point in his second straight game. The Blues get the advantage in the matchup game with last change on home ice, and the Leafs depth down the middle is very weak.
Matvei Gridin, RW, CGY vs. VAN (0% rostered) - FanDuel $4,600
Gridin’s quietly put together a four-game points streak playing L2 with Matt Coronato and PP2 with Zayne Parekh. Gridin and Parekh represent two pieces of the Flames’ young core, and they’re getting lots of playing time as the Flames rebuild. The Canucks are the league’s worst defensive team with very shaky goaltending, allowing a league-worst 3.72 goals per game.
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