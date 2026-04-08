NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, April 8 – Pick Ingram, Fade Lyon

With the Sabres playing the first game of a back-to-back, look for Lyon to get the start while starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen takes Thursday’s game against the Jackets. This may look like a tempting matchup, but let’s talk you out of it, even on a night with few games. Lyon has not been sharp in his past three appearances, allowing 13 goals on 57 shots (.772 SP) and you have to think fatigue is a factor. He had a .864 SP in March last season and went 0-7-2 in the March before that. (This might just be a Red Wing thing, though). The Rangers are also on a roll with five wins in their past six and keeping their opponents to just one goal allowed in all five wins.