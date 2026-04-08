NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Goalies, April 8 – Pick Ingram, Fade Lyon
Target Connor Ingram for a win as the Oilers face the Sharks. Avoid Alex Lyon against a red-hot Rangers squad.
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3 games on Wednesday, April 8
* = confirmed
Alex Lyon, BUF at Igor Shesterkin, NYR (7 p.m. ET)
Logan Thompson, WSH at Joseph Woll, TOR (7:30 p.m. ET)
Connor Ingram, EDM at Yaroslav Askarov, SJ (10 p.m. ET)
Goalies
Connor Ingram, EDM at SJ (26% rostered)
Ingram will likely draw the start with the Oilers playing the second game of a back-to-back. He allowed five goals on 33 shots (.848 SP) in a loss to the Knights but generally he’s been quite good, winning three straight games prior to the loss. The Oilers’ games against the Sharks have been tight this season, with two of the three games decided by one goal, but the Oilers were the better team overall. If Ingram starts, he will have started all four games against the Sharks this season. He’s 4-1-1 in his career against them. It may not be pretty, but the Oilers should pull off the win.
Alex Lyon, BUF at NYR (35% rostered)
With the Sabres playing the first game of a back-to-back, look for Lyon to get the start while starter Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen takes Thursday’s game against the Jackets. This may look like a tempting matchup, but let’s talk you out of it, even on a night with few games. Lyon has not been sharp in his past three appearances, allowing 13 goals on 57 shots (.772 SP) and you have to think fatigue is a factor. He had a .864 SP in March last season and went 0-7-2 in the March before that. (This might just be a Red Wing thing, though). The Rangers are also on a roll with five wins in their past six and keeping their opponents to just one goal allowed in all five wins.
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